RONALDO SU INSTAGRAM: “Gara emozionante per me, bella vittoria, tifosi stupendi”

24.10.2018 00:49 di Massimo Pavan Twitter:   articolo letto 4431 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport
RONALDO SU INSTAGRAM: “Gara emozionante per me, bella vittoria, tifosi stupendi”

Cristiano Ronaldo su Instagram appare felice e soddisfatto: “An important victory in a very emotional match for me. It was great playing at Old Trafford again. Thanks to all the fans for the reception and support.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An important victory in a very emotional match for me. It was great playing at Old Trafford again. Thanks to all the fans for the reception and support.

Un post condiviso da Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) in data: Ott 23, 2018 at 3:39 PDT