RONALDO SU INSTAGRAM: “Gara emozionante per me, bella vittoria, tifosi stupendi”
24.10.2018 00:49 di Massimo Pavan Twitter: @pavanmassimo articolo letto 4431 volte
Cristiano Ronaldo su Instagram appare felice e soddisfatto: “An important victory in a very emotional match for me. It was great playing at Old Trafford again. Thanks to all the fans for the reception and support.”
