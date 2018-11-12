MANDZUKIC SU INSTAGRAM: “Bella sensazione vincere una gara così”
12.11.2018 00:10 di Massimo Pavan Twitter: @pavanmassimo articolo letto 2435 volte
Mario Mandzukic commenta la vittoria su Instagram: “Che bella sensazione tornare in campo, ed è ancora più bello quando si vince una partita così importante! Feels good to be back on the pitch, and it’s even better when you win a big game! Forza Juve! ️️ #forzajuve #finoallafine #stepbystep #neverstop #teamwork #juvespirit #mm17”
Che bella sensazione tornare in campo, ed è ancora più bello quando si vince una partita così importante! Feels good to be back on the pitch, and it’s even better when you win a big game! Forza Juve! ️️ #forzajuve #finoallafine #stepbystep #neverstop #teamwork #juvespirit #mm17
Un post condiviso da Mario Mandžukić MM 17 (@mariomandzukic_official) in data: Nov 11, 2018 at 2:38 PST